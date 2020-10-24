e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.59

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.59 and traded as low as $14.00. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 424,767 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a current ratio of 36.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 million and a PE ratio of -14.35.

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) Company Profile (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

