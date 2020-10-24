Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.10

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $13.12. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 50,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Woodside Petroleum stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Woodside Petroleum were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.