M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $576.40

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $576.40 and traded as low as $570.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $570.00, with a volume of 4,534 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPE. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 588.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 576.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.94 million and a PE ratio of 28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.67%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.