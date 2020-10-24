Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) (LON:OCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $664.86

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) (LON:OCN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $664.86 and traded as low as $626.00. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) shares last traded at $626.00, with a volume of 39,275 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $219.25 million and a P/E ratio of 231.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 640.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 664.86.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (OCN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.