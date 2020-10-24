Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%.

DDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

DDS opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

