Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.46

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.35. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 198,610 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 129.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comstock Holding Companies as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

