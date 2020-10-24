ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.56

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.56 and traded as low as $10.30. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 579,404 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.56. The company has a market cap of $27.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.69) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma PLC will post -3.3243871 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

