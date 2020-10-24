TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.64

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.64 and traded as low as $35.00. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 4,668 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.64.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

