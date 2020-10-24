Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

DNKN stock opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Dunkin' Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

