Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. AXA lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 412,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 107,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $131.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.37.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

