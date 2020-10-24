Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 39,400 Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aecom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 118,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aecom by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after acquiring an additional 434,269 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,131,000 after buying an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,921,000 after buying an additional 59,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aecom in the 2nd quarter worth $44,563,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aecom alerts:

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aecom stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aecom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.