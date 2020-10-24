Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,121 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avnet worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 13,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Avnet stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

