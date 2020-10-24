Alberton Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALACU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ALACU)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALACU)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

