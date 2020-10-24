FamilyMart (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FamilyMart Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYRTY)’s share price was down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 11,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 988% from the average daily volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

FYRTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of FamilyMart from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho cut FamilyMart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

FamilyMart Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services; manufacturing, processing, and wholesale of prepared dishes; boxed lunch home delivery business; and entertainment business, as well as provides fintech related services.

