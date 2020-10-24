Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) (LON:JSE) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) (LON:JSE) rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 50.75 ($0.66). Approximately 2,325,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 926,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $260.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L)’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) Company Profile (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy Inc. (JSE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.