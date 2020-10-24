Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altium in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

