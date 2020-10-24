Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Trading 1.3% Higher

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 190.64 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.49). 286,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 291,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $270.18 million and a PE ratio of 952.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 182.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.22.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) Company Profile (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

