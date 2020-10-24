Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) Shares Up 10.3%

Ovoca Bio plc (OVB.L) (LON:OVB) shares shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). 195,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 197,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.35. The company has a current ratio of 33.45, a quick ratio of 30.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Ovoca Bio plc Company Profile

Ovoca Bio plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel product candidates for the treatment of female sexual dysfunctions. It is developing BP-101, a medicinal treatment for premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. The company was formerly known as Ovoca Gold plc and changed its name to Ovoca Bio plc in July 2018.

