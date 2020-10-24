Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) traded up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 138,608 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 105,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

