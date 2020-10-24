MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 2% Higher

MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITUY)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 13,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

