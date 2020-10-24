MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 2% Higher

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITUY)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.55 and last traded at $13.55. Approximately 13,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 13,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

About MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUI CHEMICAL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Koninklijke Philips Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts
Koninklijke Philips Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Shares Up 0.3%
KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Shares Up 0.3%
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Price Up 3.3%
Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Price Up 3.3%
Royalty North Partners Shares Down 5.9%
Royalty North Partners Shares Down 5.9%
Kin and Carta plc Trading Down 0.3%
Kin and Carta plc Trading Down 0.3%
New Age Brands Shares Down 7.4%
New Age Brands Shares Down 7.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report