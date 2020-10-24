Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Alpha Growth PLC (LON:ALGW) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 407,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,878,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.48 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

About Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on proving consultancy, advisory, and supplementary services to institutional and qualified investors worldwide. It offers advisory services, strategizes, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

