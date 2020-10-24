Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Shares Up 1.9%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.41 and last traded at C$13.37. Approximately 400,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 520,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.32.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

