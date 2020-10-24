Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

