Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.80. 3,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 5,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 27,936 shares in the last quarter.

