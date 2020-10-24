X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 7,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 149,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Boosted by Analyst
Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc.
Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc.
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Synchrony Financial to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report