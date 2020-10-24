X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) were up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 7,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 149,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

