Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Trading Up 3.2%

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 33,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 114,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Manhattan Associates, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Boosted by Analyst
Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc.
Desjardins Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc.
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial
Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Synchrony Financial to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report