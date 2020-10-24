Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Trading Up 3.2%

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 33,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 114,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Spark Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.