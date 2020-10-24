J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.25. 4,474 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

