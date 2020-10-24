(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Shares Down 0.9%

(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.95. 1,083,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 857,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Get (LGF.B) alerts:

(LGF.B) (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for (LGF.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (LGF.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.