Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.36. 1,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oil Search from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

