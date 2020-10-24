NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) PT Raised to C$4.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on NanoXplore from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a PE ratio of -41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.67, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.65. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.00.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

