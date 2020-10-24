adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €310.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

ADS opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €276.79 and a 200-day moving average price of €244.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

