adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

FRA:ADS opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €276.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €244.25.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

