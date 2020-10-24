Continental (FRA:CON) PT Set at €95.00 by Nord/LB

Continental (FRA:CON) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CON. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 1 year high of €256.50 ($301.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €95.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

