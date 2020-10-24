Continental (FRA:CON) PT Set at €90.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Continental (FRA:CON) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €101.15 ($119.00) on Thursday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 52 week high of €256.50 ($301.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €95.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

