Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €34.37 ($40.44) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.56.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

