Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €59.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €34.37 ($40.44) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.56. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

