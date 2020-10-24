Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €75.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.91 ($82.25).

FRA:KGX opened at €71.68 ($84.33) on Wednesday. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company’s 50-day moving average is €75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.66.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

