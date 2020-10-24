RWE (FRA:RWE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

RWE (FRA:RWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.45 ($40.53).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €33.20 ($39.06) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.56. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

