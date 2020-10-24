Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €78.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.91 ($82.25).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €71.68 ($84.33) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €75.10 and a 200 day moving average of €60.66. KION GROUP AG has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

