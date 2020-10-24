Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.94 million.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$26.99 and a 52 week high of C$76.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.53.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total value of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,562. Insiders sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

