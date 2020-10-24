Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Earnings History and Estimates for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2020 Earnings
Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co.
Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co.
Iamgold Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
Iamgold Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Inc. Issued By Barrington Research
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Travelers Companies Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Travelers Companies Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour Inc Issued By William Blair
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour Inc Issued By William Blair


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report