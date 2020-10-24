Boenning Scattergood Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

