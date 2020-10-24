Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.62 million during the quarter.
Shares of IMG opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.98, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.27.
Iamgold Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.
