Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst A. Breichmanas now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$394.62 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMG. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Iamgold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of IMG opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.98, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.27.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

