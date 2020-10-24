FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TEGNA Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Barrington Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TEGNA in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of TGNA opened at $13.29 on Friday. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

