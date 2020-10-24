FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Travelers Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $125.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.80. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.