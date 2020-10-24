FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

UAA opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

