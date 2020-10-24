United Community Banks, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

UCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 42.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 333,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 99,366 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United Community Banks by 88.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 169,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

