Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) & RE/MAX (OTCMKTS:RMAX) Head to Head Survey

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of RE/MAX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX 6.93% 39.78% 7.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Gate Partners and RE/MAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A RE/MAX 0 1 3 0 2.75

RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given RE/MAX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RE/MAX is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RE/MAX has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and RE/MAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX $282.29 million 2.25 $25.04 million $1.93 18.18

RE/MAX has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Summary

RE/MAX beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Gate Partners Company Profile

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

