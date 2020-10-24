Head to Head Comparison: Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Clean Energy Pathways (NASDAQ:CPWY)

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Varex Imaging and Clean Energy Pathways’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $780.60 million 0.71 $15.50 million $1.30 10.92 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Varex Imaging has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Varex Imaging and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varex Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 99.08%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Clean Energy Pathways on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, cardiac, surgery, dental, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

