Head to Head Review: Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) vs. Escalade (OTCMKTS:ESCA)

Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalade has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.4% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Escalade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Escalade’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Escalade $180.54 million 1.62 $7.26 million $0.50 41.26

Escalade has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A Escalade 7.39% 12.37% 10.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Sports Group and Escalade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00

Escalade has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Escalade’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Escalade is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Summary

Escalade beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Sports Group Company Profile

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and trampoline under the Vuly brand. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay and Childlife brands; fitness products under the USWeight, The STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brand names; hockey and soccer game tables under the Atomic, American Legend, Redline, and Triumph brands; and billiard accessories under the Mizerak, Minnesota Fats, Lucasi, PureX, Rage, and Players brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; and outdoor game products under the Zume Games, Pickleball Now, Onix, Viva Sol, Triumph Sports, and Victory Tailgate brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

