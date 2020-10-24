Reviewing Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) & Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Elanco Animal Health 1 3 7 0 2.55

Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 204.88%. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $27.39, suggesting a potential downside of 12.72%. Given Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rigel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Elanco Animal Health.

Profitability

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigel Pharmaceuticals -23.16% -37.85% -17.11% Elanco Animal Health -3.63% 4.68% 3.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigel Pharmaceuticals and Elanco Animal Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigel Pharmaceuticals $59.29 million 7.01 -$66.89 million ($0.40) -6.15 Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion 4.08 $67.90 million $1.06 29.60

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rigel Pharmaceuticals. Rigel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Its clinical programs also comprise R835, a proprietary molecule from its interleukin receptor associated kinase (IRAK) program, which is in Phase I clinical study for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has research and license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of AXL inhibitors in oncology; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to MDM2 inhibitors, a novel class of drug targets called ligases, as well as license and supply agreement with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Tavalisse. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and food animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a research and development collaboration with AgBiome, Inc. to develop nutritional health products for swine. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.